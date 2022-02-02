Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man killed in Aberdeenshire crash named

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 2:23 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 3:05 pm
The crash occurred on the A90 north of Aberdeen on January 25 (David Cheskin/PA)
The crash occurred on the A90 north of Aberdeen on January 25 (David Cheskin/PA)

A man who died in a road crash in Aberdeenshire has been identified.

Alistair Arthur, 74, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road when it was in collision with a blue and white Daf HGV.

The crash happened at about 5.20pm on January 25 at the junction with Logie Road, Tipperty,

Emergency services attended but Mr Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women aged 81 and 87 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but were later released.

The family of Mr Arthur, who was from the Dyce area of Aberdeen, have requested that their privacy is respected.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Arthur.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, that has not already spoken to officers to come forward.”

Officers can be contacted through 101, quoting incident 2472 of January 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]