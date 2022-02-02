Engineers working late to reconnect last 700 customers after weekend storm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers are working into the night to reconnect the remaining properties left without power following severe storms at the weekend.

More than 100,000 customers were left without electricity after Storm Corrie battered the country on Sunday, with wind speeds of more than 90mph recorded in places, the day after Storm Malik swept in on Saturday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 9.30pm on Wednesday power has been restored to more than 120,000 homes across the north of Scotland, with around 700 properties remaining off supply.

The majority of these properties are located in rural Aberdeenshire, where SSEN said multiple points of damage were caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

Our teams are making a big push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms. A huge thank you to customers for your patience and understanding while we work hard to safely restore power. pic.twitter.com/uTrCgf4m7y — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) February 2, 2022

SSEN engineers and overhead line teams are working into the night to respond to all known faults and restore power to the remaining homes.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams are making a big final push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms.

“Although access issues and complex repairs remain a challenge, we will work into the night to get the job done.

“I would like to thank customers for their continued patience and reassure them that every effort is being made to restore their power as quickly and safely as possible.

“We continue to work closely with local resilience partnerships in Aberdeenshire to support the welfare effort for customers who remain off supply.

“I would also like to recognise the effort and dedication of SSEN teams and engineers from Distribution Network Operators from across the UK and Ireland who continue to work hard in difficult conditions to restore power safely to communities across the North of Scotland.”

For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person, and they are asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

Across both storms, SSEN said its supplies experienced in excess of 450 high voltage network faults caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

The utilities provider said the intensity of the wind storms, stronger than Storm Arwen in some locations, caused serious damage to the company’s infrastructure.