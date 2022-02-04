First patients undergo robotic surgery which can avoid need for radiotherapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First patients undergo robotic surgery which can avoid need for radiotherapy

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The first patients in Scotland have successfully undergone a robotic surgery procedure to treat certain types of throat cancer (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde)
The first patients in Scotland have undergone pioneering robotic surgery to treat certain types of throat cancer – which in some patients can see them avoid the need for radiotherapy.

Transoral Robotic surgery (Tors) started at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow this week, and is a high tech procedure to remove throat cancers in which a surgeon uses a sophisticated, computer-enhanced system to guide surgical tools and examine cancerous tissues.

Jenny Montgomery and Stuart Robertson, consultants in ENT head and neck surgery at the hospital, performed the first operation on Monday after six months of intensive training.

Ms Montgomery said: “Traditionally, this type of surgery would normally be accessed by opening up a patient’s jaw or neck, which is more invasive and has recovery issues such as difficulty swallowing.

“With Tors, we’re able to avoid going in through that route and, as such, patients have better function of their throat afterwards. Carefully selected patients may be able to avoid radiotherapy altogether.”

The robot allows the surgeon to perform highly precise surgery – allowing for movements in tiny spaces and gives access to areas in the throat previously only possible with open procedures.

With Tors, the consultant guides the surgical tools from a remote console which does not necessarily have to be in the same theatre, meaning the surgery could be performed in a different room if needed.

And, compared with more traditional procedures, Tors aims to result in quicker recovery and fewer procedures.

Ms Montgomery said: “We hope that Tors will play a crucial role in complementing existing treatments in helping improve patient outcomes within Scotland.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hopes to perform about 30 operations in the first year and, while the main aim will be to remove cancers, the health board said there is scope for the service to be expanded to other services in the future.

The Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said the state-of-the-art technology was being rolled out across the country.

He said: “This first Transoral robotic surgery is a welcome achievement for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, particularly in light of World Cancer Day on Friday, and shows the innovations we are putting into practice across Scotland to make a real difference to the lives of those being treated for cancer.”

