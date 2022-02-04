Snow and ice forecast as temperature plummets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Snow and ice forecast as temperature plummets

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:53 am
Scotland is braced for wintry conditions this weekend with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place until Sunday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland is braced for wintry conditions this weekend with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place until Sunday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wintry showers are expected to sweep across parts of Scotland with snow and ice likely to cause travel disruption, forecasters have warned.

It comes a week after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the country with gusts of more than 90mph in places, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from Friday at 3pm until midnight, affecting central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, the Highlands, Strathclyde and Orkney and Shetland.

Road users have been warned about icy patches which are likely to cause difficult driving conditions.

Forecasters said frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday, and combined with strong westerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow on higher routes across the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow for both days between 3pm and 5pm.

The regions affected will be central, Tayside, Fife, the South West and Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, the Highlands and Grampian.

About 2-5cm of snow is possible in places, with potentially 10-15cm accumulating on routes above 300 metres.

Temperatures will drop to about 1C (34F) over the weekend, but in some areas it will be even colder at minus 6C (21F), according to the Met Office.

Icy patches will be an additional hazard, especially across western coastal areas.

Traffic Scotland has issued warnings to drivers in Dundee, Moray, Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.

Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, said its teams will be “working round the clock” to ensure routes remain safe in the wintry conditions.

