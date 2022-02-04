Health board bids to trace patient after HIV detected in blood sample

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Health board bids to trace patient after HIV detected in blood sample

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:43 pm
NHS Highland is trying to find the patient whose blood sample was HIV positive (PA)
NHS Highland is trying to find the patient whose blood sample was HIV positive (PA)

A health board is trying to identify a person who may not know they are HIV positive after finding the virus in a blood sample.

NHS Highland has contacted a small number of patients who had blood taken at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness early last year.

HIV was identified in one of the samples, but the health board said the positive result detected did not relate to the patient from whom the sample was taken.

Further research revealed the sample could have been contaminated by another person’s sample in a laboratory.

The health board said it has not yet been possible to identify the source of the positive HIV result, adding it believes there is a patient with an undiagnosed HIV infection.

Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland’s medical director, said he “sincerely apologises for any stress and anxiety” the discovery may cause to patients and the wider community, and added the health board can offer treatment and support to the patient if they wish.

He said staff are offering an HIV test to patients who had blood samples tested in the laboratory during a similar timeframe through a special patient notification exercise.

“Letters have been sent to those individuals included within the exercise to provide them with specific advice and to offer HIV testing,” he said.

“Testing for HIV involves a blood test which is provided free of charge with results available within a couple of days.”

Dr Peters said the health board has a team of advisers who will provide practical support, guidance and advice to everyone involved in the process.

It is estimated that there are around 500 people living in Scotland who are unaware they have the infection, approximately one in every 10,000 people, according to NHS Highland figures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]