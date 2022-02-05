Man, 27, dies in Scottish Borders crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 27, dies in Scottish Borders crash

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 9:39 am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man died in a crash in the Scottish Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has died in a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery to take place and for collision investigation work before reopening at about 3.40am on Saturday.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch,” he said.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday February 4 2022.

