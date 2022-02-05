Man, 27, dies in Scottish Borders crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died in a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery to take place and for collision investigation work before reopening at about 3.40am on Saturday.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

We are appealing following a fatal crash around 8.15pm on Fri 4 Feb on the A68 near St Boswells. A silver Ford Fusion travelling southbound left the road and the driver, a man (27), died at the scene. If you have dash-cam or can help call 101 More: https://t.co/btGt06S2tP pic.twitter.com/DZHs6EG49R — Scottish Borders Police (@BordersPolice) February 5, 2022

“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch,” he said.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday February 4 2022.