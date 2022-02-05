Flood risk as snowy showers sweep across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood risk as snowy showers sweep across Scotland

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 1:09 pm
Flooding on roads (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flooding on roads (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four flood warnings have been issued for Scotland as wintry showers continue to batter parts of the country this weekend.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned high tides and strong winds of up to 50mph could cause flooding in lower-lying regions.

Flood warnings are in place for northern and south-western Scotland including Ayr to Troon, Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Churchill Barriers and Sanday in Orkney.

Six flood alerts have also been issued for Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Western Isles, Shetland and West Central Scotland.

A statement from Sepa said: “Over the next few days, a combination of high tides, surges and strong winds means that flooding to coastal areas could occur.

“Sepa will continue to monitor the situation, and further updates will appear here if there situation changes.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Transport services in Scotland have already been impacted by the wintry showers.

ScotRail said there are delays of up to 20 minutes and some cancellations on its services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Canal due to localised flooding.

The flood alerts come in addition to a yellow weather warning for snow across the majority of Scotland, which is in place from 5pm on Saturday until 3pm the next day.

The regions mostly affected will be central, Tayside, Fife, the South West and Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, the Highlands and Grampian, according to the Met Office.

About 2-5cm of snow is possible in places, with potentially 10-15cm (4-6in) accumulating on routes above 300 metres (984ft).

Temperatures will drop to about 1C over the weekend, but in some areas it will be even colder at minus 6C, according to the Met Office.

Icy patches will be an additional hazard, especially across western coastal areas.

