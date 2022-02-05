Driver ‘critical’ after car crash closes M80 motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Driver ‘critical’ after car crash closes M80 motorway

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:33 pm
The driver is in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries in a car crash which saw police close a motorway.

The 52-year-old man was driving a white Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident on the M80 near Haggs on Saturday.

The crash took place at about 1.30pm on the northbound section of the road between junction 6A and 7.

Both the man and the 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Staff there described the man’s condition as “critical”, although the woman is not thought to have been seriously injured.

The M80 northbound was closed from J5, Cumbernauld, to allow officers to carry out inquiries. The southbound carriageway was also closed for a period, though two lanes out of three had reopened by Saturday evening.

Police Scotland are investigating and appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick of the force’s  road policing unit at Stirling, said: “We would like to hear from any motorists who witnessed the crash or anyone who can assist with our investigation.

“If you have any information, in particular dash-cam footage, then please contact police.”

