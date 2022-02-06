£1m government fund launched to help Scots with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1m government fund launched to help Scots with dementia

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 12:03 am
Kevin Stewart, social care minister, has announced the £1 million funding pot (PA)
Scotland’s taxpayers will spend £1 million over the next two years to improve support for people with dementia and their families.

The funding, announced by the Scottish Government, will see it working with Age Scotland to help sufferers access improved support and give them a bigger say in what works for them.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “This pandemic has compounded challenges faced by people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.

“This funding will help address some of these challenges by shaping communities that work for those who have lived experience of dementia.”

The Scottish Government said the coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on people with dementia, and through the partnership it will help grow the community support that has been considered critical to people and their families.

Mr Sloan said: “Our role is to bring the voices of carers and people living with dementia to the forefront as plans are developed, ensuring those voices are heard at every stage of the design and delivery process.

“By doing so, we can build communities that truly support and empower people living with dementia and those who care for them.”

The initial spend will be focused on building community capacity with a small grant programme, the Scottish Government said, with a broader community grant offered in the second year.

The funding is part of the Holyrood government’s £120 million mental health recovery and renewal fund.

Kevin Stewart, Scotland’s social care minister, said: “Covid-19 has impacted all of us but I know just how challenging it has been for people living with dementia, their families and carers.

“Trying to reduce this impact is the basis of our Dementia and Covid Action Plan, which we have worked with a wide range of partners to implement, since its publication in December 2020.

“There is a lot of positive work to point to, and the pandemic has particularly highlighted the importance of community-led work, responding to local need. I want to build on this work and enable more local people and communities to design and shape the support they need.”

