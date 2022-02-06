Man, 33, dies after being hit by vehicle on dual carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man, 33, dies after being hit by vehicle on dual carriageway

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 9:57 am
The road was closed for several hours following the incident (PA)
The road was closed for several hours following the incident (PA)

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Glasgow.

Officers were called to reports of a man on the Clydeside Expressway eastbound at about 10.40pm on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene a few minutes later, the 33-year-old had been hit by a vehicle that had not stopped.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Scotland confirmed the man’s next of kin have been made aware.

The road was closed for about six hours while collision investigation work was carried out and it reopened at about 4.50am on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, and are particularly interested in talking to drivers of black and grey SUV-style vehicles to get in touch.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and although we have spoken to a number of motorists, we are appealing to anyone else who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone that has dashcam footage which might assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3745 of Saturday February 5.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal