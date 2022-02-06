Man, 33, dies after being hit by vehicle on dual carriageway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Glasgow.

Officers were called to reports of a man on the Clydeside Expressway eastbound at about 10.40pm on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene a few minutes later, the 33-year-old had been hit by a vehicle that had not stopped.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Scotland confirmed the man’s next of kin have been made aware.

We are appealing after a man, 33, died after being struck by a vehicle on the Clydeside Expressway around 10.40pm on Sat 5 February. If you saw what happened or have dash-cam that could assist, please call us on 101 – Incident number 3745 of 5/2/22More: https://t.co/RZtctwlwhj pic.twitter.com/q1Rd4ETzM1 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 6, 2022

The road was closed for about six hours while collision investigation work was carried out and it reopened at about 4.50am on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, and are particularly interested in talking to drivers of black and grey SUV-style vehicles to get in touch.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and although we have spoken to a number of motorists, we are appealing to anyone else who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone that has dashcam footage which might assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3745 of Saturday February 5.”