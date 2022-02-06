Woman, 21, killed in car crash on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 21, killed in car crash on A9

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 5:37 pm
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman has died after her car crashed on the A9 road in the north of Scotland.

Police Scotland said the 21-year-old had been driving a grey Nissan Micra on A9 near to the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle at about 10am on Sunday when the incident happened.

Her car was the only vehicle involved in the fatal crash, which resulted in the road being closed in both directions for about five hours.

Police are investigating and appealed to any witnesses to contact them.

Sergeant David Miller said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who travelled on the A9 between Munlochy and Tore this morning, and believe they may have seen the Nissan Micra involved, to please come forward.”

