John Whaite to miss Strictly tour shows after positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

John Whaite to miss Strictly tour shows after positive Covid test

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 5:47 pm
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Jacob King/PA)
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (Jacob King/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has pulled out of two shows on the live tour after testing positive for Covid.

The TV baker, who came second in the final of the BBC series last year, was due to take to the stage with partner Johannes Radebe at the OVO Hydro Glasgow for two shows on Sunday and one on Monday.

In a video filmed in his hotel room bed and shared on his Instagram story, he said he had “a little bit of bad news”, adding: “A lateral flow this morning has come back positive so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR come back – and I’m hoping they come back negative because I feel fine.

“I’m triple jabbed, I had coronavirus in summer, so I’m hoping it’s just a false positive.

“But that does mean of course that I won’t be able to perform today or tonight in Glasgow, so I am very, very, very, very, very sorry if anyone was hoping to see me shaking my thing on the dance floor today because I just won’t be there shaking it.

“I’ll be in my hotel room, probably still shaking it, but that isn’t something I wish the world could see because it isn’t pretty, darling.

“When you’re not in sparkles and sequins, it ain’t pretty. The real me – vile.

“Anyway, I’m sorry I can’t be there. I hope you enjoy the show nonetheless, and good luck to all my friends who are in the show today.

“I’m sorry I’m letting you all down.”

The Strictly tour will travel to Nottingham on Wednesday before it concludes at the O2 Arena in London next weekend.

There have already been changes to the line-up after AJ Odudu had to pull out following an injury sustained during the series last year.

She has been replaced by 2020 finalist Maisie Smith, who is dancing with Odudu’s partner Kai Widdrington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal