Tribute to ‘loving dad’ killed in Borders crash

The family of a 27-year-old man who was killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders has paid tribute to the “loving dad”.

Stewart Ramsay died after crashing his silver Ford Fusion while heading south on the A68 near St Boswells at approximately 8.15pm on Friday.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and first responders for their care and compassion.

“We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family. It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him.”

The road was closed for seven hours while officers investigated the scene of the fatal crash and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and saw anything, or may have potential dashcam footage, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 3311 of 4 February.”