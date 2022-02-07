Train services disrupted following communications system fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail passengers have been facing disruption after services were cancelled due to a major fault with the communications system.

Network Rail reported a fault with the GSM-R system which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other on Monday morning.

ScotRail said that services were “severely affected” as it was unable to run any services on the Argyle or North Clyde routes.

Routes affected included Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie and Milngavie to Motherwell.

Network Rail said that fibre cable failure has been identified as the cause of the fault and that specialist teams have been called in to make the necessary repairs.

The company tweeted: “There is currently a major fault with the GSM-R system which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other.

“This means train services can’t currently run on the North Clyde and Argyle lines until the problem is fixed.”

It later added: “Engineers have found the source of the fault and are now working on a repair.

“We’re unable to provide a timescale for the fibre optic cable repair at this time, but will keep you updated.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this fault has caused passengers today.”

ScotRail has arranged some replacement bus services and advised customers to check if their journey is being affected before heading to the station.

Network Rail said engineers have identified the source of the fault, but it is a “complex repair” which is expected to take until this afternoon to complete.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our engineers are working hard to rectify a fault with the radio system that allows train drivers and signallers to communicate with each other.”