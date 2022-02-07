Three men charged after police seize £120,000 worth of drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Three men charged after police seize £120,000 worth of drugs

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 5:39 pm
Police said three men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Three men have been charged after police seized more than £120,000 worth of drugs in two separate incidents on the same day.

Officers recovered a four-figure sum of money, a quantity of cocaine and suspected MDMA when they stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco vehicle on Wallace Street, Glasgow at about 10am on Friday.

They then searched a property in the street and recovered cocaine, MDMA, heroin and mixing agent.

Police said the drugs recovered from the vehicle and the property have an estimated street value of about £83,350.

Two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested and charged and were released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.

Later on Friday, officers stopped a Volkswagen Golf vehicle on Wallace Street at about 6.35pm which led them to then search properties in North Dryburgh Road, Wishaw; Strathclyde Street, Dalmarnock and Kilbirnie Street, Glasgow.

Following the vehicle and property searches, a quantity of heroin, cocaine, and herbal cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of £37,000, along with a four-figure sum of money.

Police said that a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Abdul Zafar, 37, was charged with drug offences when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “This was a significant recovery and, as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimate of over £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.”

