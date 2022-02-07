Missing walker writes name in snow to aid mountain rescue teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing walker writes name in snow to aid mountain rescue teams

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 9:59 pm
The Scottish Highlands, where one walker had to leave clues in the snow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
With no mobile phone signal for miles around, one walker in the Scottish Highlands had no other choice but to leave clues in the snow as to his whereabouts.

Mountain rescue teams had started a search for a 40-year-old man who was unable to reach Aviemore as planned on Sunday due to treacherous weather conditions, forcing him to take refuge in a mountain bothy.

Rescuers were alerted he was missing on Monday, and teams from Braemar and Cairngorm went on the hunt for the walker.

Their first clue as to where he was came as they looked through Corrour Bothy’s book and found he had written his name.

“There is nothing specifically spectacular about that, it’s what people do when they visit the bothy,” said Matt Smith, of Braemar Mountain Rescue, “but a set of lone footprints had left the bothy fairly recently”.

Yet it was far from certain at first that they were the missing man’s footprints, said Mr Smith.

“We started to follow the footprints and curiously to us the footprints led in entirely the opposite direction from his intended route, so we were left wondering whether we were chasing a ghost or, dare I say it, somebody that was not the person we were actually looking for,” he said.

Unable to connect to the outside world in the remoteness of the Scottish Highlands, the walker from the south of England had to think of a way to tell anyone looking for him where he was going and that, in fact, these footprints were his.

“The guys were scratching their heads about these footprints and where they might go and who they might belong to, but I think they were scratching their heads at the time right besides where he’d written his name,” said Mr Smith.

“And I think one of them looked down on the ground and went: ‘That’s the guy’s name’.”

“It was almost a comedy moment, they described it, they nearly walked over his name and wouldn’t have seen it, but the hand of fate was pointing in the right direction.”

And along with his name written in the snow, the well-equipped walker had drawn arrows to the direction he was walking.

Not only did it help rescuers, it meant they could stop searching other parts of the mountains as they knew he was not there.

“He ended up getting to a road end and had actually been given a lift into Braemar itself where, by another twist of fate, he was met by one of the rescue team who part-owns one of the mountain shops who obviously knew he was missing,” said Mr Smith.

“He was absolutely fine, I think probably a little bit tired, but you would be if you’d spent three days on any mountains during the winter.”

