Train communications system fault behind disruption fixed, ScotRail says

The technical fault behind the chaos on Scotland’s railways on Monday has been fixed, rail operators have said.

Network Rail reported a fault with the GSM-R system which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other on Monday morning, with the issue causing severe disruption throughout the day.

But ScotRail said later that evening the problem had been resolved. “Disruption caused by a fault with the radio systems between the driver and the signaller has now ended,” a ScotRail spokesman said. “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

The communication fault meant no services were running on the Argyle or North Clyde routes.

Routes affected included Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie and Milngavie to Motherwell.

Network Rail said that fibre cable failure has been identified as the cause of the fault and that specialist teams had been called in to make the necessary repairs.