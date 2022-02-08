One in 10 Scots children surf internet without any parental controls – survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than one in 10 children are free to roam the world wide web without any parental controls blocking them from accessing unsuitable online content, a survey has revealed.

Parent Club is launching a new campaign on Tuesday – Safer Internet Day – to highlight to parents of eight to 11-year-olds ways to protect them online as a new poll by Censuswide found 12% of Scottish children do not have parental controls enabled on their online devices.

Some 40% of children have engaged in risky behaviours online by the age of 12, Ofcom has said in a separate survey, including adding someone to their contacts that they have never met; sending a photo or video of themselves to a stranger; or doing something that they know their parents would not want them to do.

Lisa Gray knows this all too well. As the pandemic struck, her nine-year-old daughter started using the internet for everything from learning to socialising.

By the age of 12 many children have engaged in risky behaviours online, research shows (Nick Ansell/PA)

“She downloaded Snapchat without my knowledge and ended up speaking to someone in Canada, with the same name as one of her best friends,” said the 49-year-old.

“Luckily, I heard the Canadian accent and realised she was speaking to a stranger. It was an eye-opener and a good opportunity to talk to my daughter about online safety.”

In the new research for Parent Club, Censuswide found that just over half of parents ask if their child is playing online with someone they do not know, but in the real world 62% would ask their children who they will be with when they go out of the house to see friends.

And in the survey of 1,001 parents of eight to 11-year-olds in the country, they are more likely to ask their child if anyone was mean to them when they return home, at 40%, with only 34% asking the same question when they log off.

Jess McBeath, an online safety consultant, said it is “important that we help children to stay safe online from things like exposure to inappropriate or untrustworthy content, oversharing personal information, grooming, unauthorised spending and online bullying”.

“Talking with children regularly about what they’re doing and sharing online, using parental support tools, keeping data and devices secure, and finding ways to use technology as a family that are fun, are some simple ways to keep them safe,” she said.

The new poll of Scottish parents also revealed “where are you going?” is the top question asked by their parents when their child leaves the house in the real world, with 66% asking, and in the online world “which websites or social platforms are you going on” is asked by 58% of mums and dads.

Clare Haughey, minister for children and young people, said: “We want children and young people to make the most of it to learn, communicate and collaborate” but added it was “really important that when you are online, you stay safe”.

“This year, Safer Internet Day will explore respect and relationships online. This is especially important in present times when so many of us are spending more time using technology for learning and socialising,” the SNP MSP said.