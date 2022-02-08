Man seriously injured in late night attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man seriously injured in late night attack

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 8:53 pm
Police have made an appeal for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man was seriously hurt in Glasgow city centre when he was set upon by a gang of around 10 men in a late night attack.

The 26-year-old was punched in the face as he walked along Sauchiehall Street at around 1.20am on Sunday after he was confronted by a group of men.

The victim, who was walking towards Buchanan Street, then fell to the floor and hit his head on the ground. The gang made off towards Rose Street, and the man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann urged any witnesses to come forward.

“A young man has sustained a serious injury and it’s imperative we trace those responsible for the attack,” he said.

“We are continuing to view relevant CCTV footage from the local area, however, I would urge anyone who was on Sauchiehall Street or Rose Street at the time, who has any personal footage that may assist our investigation, to contact us.”

Police Scotland described the suspects as white, and being in their teens or early 20s.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white branding on the chest, officers said, dark trousers, and red trainers with white socks.

