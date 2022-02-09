More snow and severe gale force wind warnings in place for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

More snow and severe gale force wind warnings in place for Scotland

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 6:47 pm
Weather warnings are in place for snow and wind for parts of Scotland until Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Weather warnings are in place for snow and wind for parts of Scotland until Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has been warned to brace for more wintry conditions as snow and strong winds are set to sweep across the country.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 11am on Thursday, the Met Office has said, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel.

The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland and Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.

Accumulations of 2-5cm of snow are possible in areas above 200 metres elevation, with possibly about 10cm on some of the higher routes above 400 metres.

Weather experts said at lower levels there is risk of icy and slushy surfaces which could cause dangerous travel conditions.

A separate yellow weather warning for strong gale force winds is in place for the same areas from Thursday at 3am until 12pm.

Forecasters warned the brief period of severe westerly winds will develop across the Western Isles at first, bringing gusts up to 70-75 mph, with the Uists most likely to see the strongest winds.

The blustery weather will then shift eastwards, with gusts typically reaching about 50mph, and 60 mph in some locations, according to the Met Office.

Weather experts said while such wind speeds are not unusual for the time of year in Scotland, recently weakened trees and structures from the impact of Storm Corrie and Storm Malik may mean further damage in some areas is likely.

Travel watchdog Traffic Scotland and Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads for Transport Scotland, echoed the warnings and asked motorists to take care when travelling under the wintry conditions.

