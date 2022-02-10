Firms ‘now more confident in recovery’ as Scotland’s hiring spree continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firms ‘now more confident in recovery’ as Scotland’s hiring spree continues

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Scotland’s labour market saw a further rise in hiring activity at the start of 2022, the RBS has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland's labour market saw a further rise in hiring activity at the start of 2022, the RBS has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish firms “are now more confident in the recovery” as the number of permanent positions in the country sees a near-record increase.

There was a further rise in hiring activity at the start of the year, according to the Royal Bank of Scotland’s jobs report, with recruiters north of the border recording their 13th monthly rise in permanent placements during January.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at the bank, said the near-record pace in permanent job appointments was “outstripping the UK-wide average by a notable margin”.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)

“Overall the data suggest that the labour market remains on a strong footing as we head further into 2022, and any shift from short-term to permanent positions suggests firms are now more confident in the recovery and are pressing on with hiring plans to meet rising customer demand,” he said.

The Edinburgh-based bank said businesses attributed the upturn in permanent placements to increased activity at Scottish companies and the rate of expansion was the second-fastest on record, behind only August 2021.

Mr Burnside said: “There was a different story for temporary staff, however, as the rate of increase in temp billings slowed and was only mild, with respondents noting that a number of candidates and firms were favouring permanent roles as confidence around the economic outlook strengthened.”

Across the UK as a whole, temp billings rose at the quickest rate for four months, with the upturn markedly outpacing that in Scotland.

In January, the bank data showed, there was a further rise in average salaries given to new joiners across Scotland for the 14th month running with pay inflation close to November’s peak.

The RBS said said strong demand for permanent staff, alongside difficulties finding suitable people to fill the positions, drove the upturn.

Meanwhile, while the average hourly pay rates for short-term staff rose, temp wages rose at the slowest rate since July.

