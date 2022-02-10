Campaign warns of ‘love bombing’ and other techniques used by romance scammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaign warns of ‘love bombing’ and other techniques used by romance scammers

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 11:07 am
People are warned to beware of romance fraud in the run-up to Valentine’s Day (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
A new campaign is warning people to beware of the signs of romance and companionship fraud in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The Advice Direct Scotland initiative highlights tactics used by scammers such as “love bombing”, bank transfer fraud, blackmail, and manipulation techniques that those targeted may misinterpret as displays of affection.

The charity said romance and companionship scams, which can occur on dating sites and social media, rely on psychological “buy-in” and play on the emotions of the person being tricked, often exploiting those who are isolated or vulnerable.

It warned people to avoid revealing too many personal details early into a conversation online and stressed they should never give out their bank information.

It also advised people to verify someone’s profile picture with a video chat, and beware of “love bombing” techniques where cliches and over-the-top flattery are used to gain another person’s trust to extort money.

The charity’s Colin Mathieson said: “The Advice Direct Scotland Romance and Companionship Scams campaign will look at the tactics employed by scammers who exploit situations of isolation and loneliness of their targets for personal gain.

“This is not only from a romantic perspective, but will also look at other methods employed, including scams perpetrated by family members, and fraudsters posing as them, for example through WhatsApp scams.

“People who have been targeted by romance scams can experience embarrassment about being scammed, but it is important to note that this could happen to anyone.

“If you believe you have been the target of a romance scam, you should contact your bank in the first instance if financial details have been shared, or money has been transferred.

“You should also contact the police to report the situation.”

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, said many of those being conned are less likely to approach friends, family members, police or enforcement agencies when they realise they have been scammed, normally due to a misplaced sense of fear or embarrassment.

Its Romance and Companionship Scams campaign urges people to check in on relatives, particularly if someone seems withdrawn and secretive in relation to money and their latest love interest.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “I welcome the work Advice Direct Scotland is carrying out to highlight the risks associated with romance and companionship scams.

“By following advice from Scotland’s consumer advice service, people can better spot signs of fraud and avoid being taken advantage of.

“Anybody who becomes aware of any suspicious activity should contact Advice Direct Scotland through the national consumer advice service at www.consumeradvice.scot and report it to the police as these type of criminals may be targeting more than one person and your report could help protect others.”

More information about the campaign is available at https://www.consumeradvice.scot/romcomscams/.

