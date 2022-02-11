Man seriously injured in collision with car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car in North Lanarkshire.

The 41-year-old was struck by the dark-coloured vehicle on Forrest Street, Airdrie, near the junction with Colston Road, at about 5.35pm on Thursday.

Paramedics took him to Monklands Hospital in the town for treatment but he was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medical staff have described his injuries as life-threatening.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of the car involved, who did stop at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers.

“I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area around the time of the crash, to get in touch.

“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may help with our investigation, to contact police.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information about the incident should contact 101, quoting incident number 2737 of February 10.