Woman dies in crash between two cars on A76

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died in a crash involving two cars on the A76 in East Ayrshire.

Police were called to the scene of the collision between Crosshands and Crossroads just after midday on Friday.

A grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3 were involved in the crash and the 67-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A 67-year-old woman has died following a fatal road crash on the A76 between Crosshands and Crossroads around 12.15pm on Friday, 11 February, 2022, involving a grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3. More: https://t.co/2T8TgM3tca pic.twitter.com/MGzOs1qFsE — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 12, 2022

Two boys aged four and five who were in the car with her were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 72-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medics described his condition as serious.

A 66-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to contact us. Information can be passed through 101 quoting incident number 1277 of February 11.”