New vet service will enable Government to ‘focus on what is best for Scotland’

Holyrood is to set up its own veterinary service in a move the Scottish Government said will enable it “to focus on what is best for Scotland”.

Rural affairs minister Mairi Gougeon told the National Farmers Union Scotland’s annual meeting on Saturday that field animal health and welfare functions which are currently delivered by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will be replaced by a new Scottish Veterinary Service (SVS).

The SNP MSP said the new service “will help us create opportunities for more young people in Scotland who want to pursue rewarding careers in veterinary, animal health and food safety services”.

Mairi Gougeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This process will present some exciting opportunities to focus on what is best for Scotland. There will also be challenges along the way, but I am confident that a model designed specifically around the needs of Scotland will deliver efficiencies and an enhanced service,” she said.

The minister said it will “continue to work collaboratively” with Surrey-based APHA, as well as other agencies across the UK.

A board made up of representatives from the organisations involved in the delivery and enforcement of animal health and welfare and food safety will meet for the first time at the end of February, the Scottish Government said.

It will be responsible for assessing what functions the SVS should have, and what format they would take.

Jesus Gallego, the deputy chief veterinary officer, said: “The SVS will provide an opportunity to introduce efficiencies, better resilience, and strengthen delivery and enforcement across a range of animal health and welfare tasks.”