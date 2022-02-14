Business confidence increases in Scotland as Covid rules relax, says bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business confidence increases in Scotland as Covid rules relax, says bank

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:03 am
The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Business Activity Index has shown an expansion in monthly output (PA)
Scotland’s business owners are the most confident they have been in six months, a bank’s analysis has said, as the country’s economy continued to rebound from coronavirus.

For the eleventh month running, the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Business Activity Index has shown an expansion in monthly output, rising from 52.7 in December to 53.7 in January.

Any number above 50 shows expansion, analysts said, and Malcolm Buchanan, the chairman of the Scotland Board at the bank, said that “growth picked up to a solid pace amid a further upturn in new orders”.

But the growth was driven by services, with manufacturing output falling as supply issues and weak demand continued to weigh heavily on the sector.

And firms reported surging material, utility, fuel and wage costs, as well as hikes at suppliers.

But, the bank said, the rate of price inflation eased further from November’s peak.

Mr Buchanan said: “The easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the coming months are expected to provide a boost to private sector firms, however, with business confidence hitting a six-month high in January as companies expect demand conditions to improve further over the year.”

Scottish companies recorded improved expectations for the next 12 months in January.

The level of positive sentiment hit a six-month high, with optimism attributed through anecdotal evidence to hopes of strong demand as coronavirus restrictions are loosened.

Both service providers and manufactures are more optimistic about the year ahead, the bank said.

