Weather warning as strong winds of up to 90mph forecast to hit Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has been warned to brace for strong winds with gusts of up to 90mph expected to hit parts of the country this week.

The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought strong gale force winds that caused widespread disruption across the country this year.

A 24-hour yellow weather alert had been issued for Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday until 6pm the following day, with the Met Office warning this could be updated over the next few days.

The warning is in place Scotland-wide, stretching across to Northern Ireland and down to Yorkshire.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind across Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and Northern EnglandWednesday 1800 – Thursday 1800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rMGJ6KS4t9 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2022

Weather experts said there is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds, but there is the potential for inland wind to reach 60 to 70 mph in places, with gusts of 80 to 90 mph possible in more exposed areas.

Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters added.

Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.

He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.

The warning comes just weeks after thousands of homes in Scotland were left without power for days after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered parts of the country, causing widespread damage.

SSEN said the intensity of the wind storms caused serious damage to the company’s infrastructure.

With further spells of windy weather forecast, forestry bosses urged people to “exercise their common sense and stay away from woodlands during the forecast storms”.

Trefor Owen, director of land management at Forestry and Land Scotland, warned: “Gusts of 90 mph could result in significant damage especially to woodlands that have already been affected by previous storm events.

“We want everyone to stay safe and not take any risks that might result in injury – or worse – and that will place avoidable demands on the emergency services.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth warned there could also be disruption for travellers.

She said: “The high winds will likely bring challenges for the trunk road network, with the potential for restrictions on bridges, so travellers should make sure they plan their journey in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”

The minister added: “Other modes of transport are also likely to be affected, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to make sure your service is still running.”

Chief Inspector Neil Lumsden, of Police Scotland’s road policing department, said: “We are asking motorists to be prepared for the potential for strong winds across Scotland following the weather warnings from the Met Office.

“You should allow extra time for your journey and drive to the road conditions. I would urge motorists to check the Met Office and Traffic Scotland websites and social media before setting out on their journey, particularly in those areas most affected by the predicted adverse weather.”