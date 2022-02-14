University staff walk out in pensions dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University staff walk out in pensions dispute

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 3:51 pm
Some 6,000 are estimated to be taking part in the action this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Staff at eight Scottish universities walked out on strike on Monday as a union began 10 days of industrial action in opposition to “brutal pension cuts”.

The strikers, who received support from MSPs and a Scottish Government minister, took action after the University and College Union (UCU) said employers “refused to withdraw cuts” to their pension scheme.

Staff at Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heriot Watt, St Andrews, Stirling, Strathclyde and the Open University will be among those striking over the next five days, with plans to extend into next week as part of a UK-wide action.

Around 6,000 staff are due to take the picket line.

“It is outrageous that when they should be trying to resolve this dispute, employer representatives have instead been finding new ways to deduct pay from university workers,” UCU general secretary Jo Grady said in a statement.

“Rather than punishing their workforce, these so-called leaders need to look in the mirror and ask why students support staff taking strike action and why their own workforce is so demoralised.”

Among those who joined the picket lines in Glasgow was Scottish Government minister and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Mr Harvie spoke at a rally at the Buchanan Street steps and afterwards tweeted: “Pleased to join the @UCUScotland rally at Buchanan St steps today.

“They have had to struggle far too long for a fair pensions settlement, but they are determined. Strong show of student support from @NUSScotland @glasgowunisrc and others too.”

While SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “Today many of my constituents who work at Edinburgh’s universities are going on strike over pensions. @ucu and @UCUScotland have calculated the proposed cut is 35%.

“No-one would put up with that and no one should have to.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also visited the picket line.

The union said its members had suffered a 20% real-terms pay cut over the past 12 years, and had been subjected to unmanageable workloads.

To resolve the pensions dispute, the union said it wants universities to accept its proposals for staff and employers to pay slightly more and to reverse its cuts to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension pot.

The UCU has demanded a £2,500 pay rise for all staff, as well as action “to tackle unmanageable workloads, pay inequality and the use of insecure and exploitative contracts”.

A spokesman for USS employers said that after two years of disruption to education it is “disappointing that once again a small minority plan to walk out today”.

“The numbers taking strike action have fallen in every walkout since 2018 – only 9% of staff at affected institutions took part in the last strike in December and the impact of their actions was low,” the spokesman said.

“Universities, however, are well prepared to protect students and ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity to learn during this time.

“Employers still want to resolve the dispute and will continue to meet with the union, but any solution must be affordable and viable – it is not in the interests of staff or students for employers to agree to the UCU’s completely unaffordable demands on pensions and pay, which would damage education, research and force job losses.”

Next week’s action is set to include even more institutions, with staff at 11 universities prepared to walk out unless their demands are met.

The UCU and the National Union of Students (NUS) have also organised a joint rally outside Holyrood on February 22.

