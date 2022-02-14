Pedestrian dies after being struck by taxi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being hit by a taxi in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland said the 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the vehicle – a black Mercedes Vito – outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn, West Lothian.

The incident, which took place shortly after midnight, occurred on Bathgate Road near the junction with Ladeside Road.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead, Police Scotland said

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened to get in touch.

“Likewise, if you were driving and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”