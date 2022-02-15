Scotland’s unemployment remains near same rate as previous quarter, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Scotland’s unemployment remains near same rate as previous quarter, figures show

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 8:29 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:47 am
Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to the latest ONS figures (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to the latest ONS figures (Philip Toscano/PA)

Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to new figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 4.1% between October and December last year, which is the same figure as the previous quarter.

There was a slight decrease in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64, which was 74.1% in the latest data, down 0.5% on the period of August to October.

This was lower than the UK employment figure for the same age group, which remained at 75.5%, while the unemployment rate for over-16s was the same level – 4.1% (up from 4.2% on the previous quarter).

Employment Minister, Richard Lochhead, said “early estimates” from HM Revenue and Customs show there were 2.4 million payrolled employees in Scotland in January 2022, some 14,000 more than in February 2020, prior to the pandemic.

Commenting on the latest publication of ONS labour market statistics, he said: “Despite a period of further economic uncertainty due to the spread of Omicron, the Scottish Government is firmly focused on doing all we can to seize our economic potential and build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.

“That is why the 2022-2023 Scottish Budget will invest an additional £68.3 million in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and help build a fairer, more prosperous economy for everyone.”

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett said overall across the UK, the number of employees on payrolls rose again in January and is now well above pre-pandemic levels.

He said the number of people in employment overall is below where it was before Covid-19 hit due to there being far fewer self-employed people.

“The survey also shows that unemployment has fallen again and is now only fractionally above where it was before the pandemic,” Mr Beckett said.

“However, over the same period, nearly 400,000 people, mostly the over-50s, have disengaged from the world of work altogether and are neither working nor looking for a job.”

Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, said: “The UK Government’s Plan for Jobs is working, with the number of Scots on the payroll remaining higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment rates stable. That is good news.

“While we must keep a close eye on the jobs market, our economy is proving resilient, thanks to the unprecedented package of measures we put in place at the start of the pandemic.

“We will continue to support people in Scotland to get jobs and to progress in work. This is a key part of our Levelling Up agenda, which will create opportunities and improve the lives of people in all parts of the UK.”

