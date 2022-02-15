Construction of launchpad for Scotland’s space port is completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Construction of launchpad for Scotland’s space port is completed

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 4:23 pm
The launchpad will propel the Orbex Prime rocket into low earth orbit (Orbex/PA)
The launchpad will propel the Orbex Prime rocket into low earth orbit (Orbex/PA)

The launchpad that will eventually serve a space port in Sutherland has completed construction, the firm behind the project has said.

The Orbex LP1 was transported to the company’s test site at Kinloss, Moray, on two trucks – flanked by a police escort.

A video published by Orbex showed the journey the launchpad took to arrive at its site.

The construction means “dress rehearsals” can take place of the launch of the Orbex Prime rocket.

The Orbex Prime, which will eventually launch from the Sutherland site, will transport small satellites into low earth orbit.

Last year, the space port cleared a major hurdle when Scotland’s largest land owner lost a legal bid to halt the development of the site.

Danish  billionaire Anders Povlsen, who owns the majority stake in the clothing website Asos, said the development could be damaging to local wildlife.

In a Court of Session judgment, Lord Doherty rejected the legal challenge brought by Mr Povlsen’s company, Wildland Ltd, against Highland Council, saying he was “not persuaded” the local authority had breached any law.

Lord Doherty considered that “none of the grounds of challenge is well-founded”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal