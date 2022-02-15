15-year-old arrested in shopping centre murder inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

15-year-old arrested in shopping centre murder inquiry

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 6:09 pm
Police Scotland’s major investigation team has launched a murder inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 15-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed in a shopping centre.

James Ross, 27, was seriously injured during a disturbance at the Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Mr Ross was later pronounced dead nearby, police say.

James Ross, who was murdered in Cumbernauld
James Ross, 27, was pronounced dead on Monday (Police Scotland/PA)

Officers are currently looking to establish the circumstances of Mr Ross’ death and have asked for witnesses to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends.

“We are providing his family with support at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to his death and we have a dedicated team investigating the incident.

“We know that area at Abronhill Shopping Centre was busy at the time of the incident which led to James’s death so I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Monday to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to one of our officers.

“I would also urge anyone with any other information at all which could help our inquiries to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2347 of February 14 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

