Four jailed after £10 million cocaine discovery

Four men have been jailed for a total of 22 years after the discovery of cocaine valued at £10 million in Glasgow.

James Davidson, 58, David Mullarkey, 47, Ellis Hardy, 42, and Wayne Smith, 39, were arrested in June 2019 and the drugs were discovered in a Ford Transit van, having been transported in an HGV that had been modified to conceal the packages.

Last month, the men pleaded guilty at Glasgow High Court, with both Davidson and Mullarkey receiving six years and three months while Hardy was given five years and Smith receive four years and six months.

Police have said that the seizure of the cocaine likely disrupted the supply of drugs across Scotland.

“There is no doubt that the seizure of this cocaine caused a massive disruption in the supply of drugs,” said Detective Superintendent Craig Wilson after the group were sentenced at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday.

“This cocaine was destined for the streets of Scotland, causing untold misery and damage in our communities.

“The men involved thought their methods of concealing the drugs would protect them from detection. However, their arrest proves that is not the case.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to target anyone involved in this type of activity, disrupting and dismantling their drug route networks whenever and wherever we can.”

The cocaine was found in a Ford Transit van owned by Mullarkey while it was parked at a premises in the Hillington area of Glasgow, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

Officers followed Hardy and Smith to the site, where they also met Davidson – who had driven and HGV full of waffles from England and watched as they moved items between the two vehicles.

Police reported hearing sawing, drilling and banging coming from the vehicles.

When they eventually swooped in, officers seized 30 kilograms of high purity cocaine that would have a street value of £9.96 million if cut to a lower purity level.

“A significant quantity of cocaine was prevented from reaching Scotland’s streets thanks to the intelligence received in this investigation,” said Stephen McGowan, and deputy crown agent for serious casework.

“Drugs do great harm to communities across Scotland and we will continue to work as a key part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to protect those communities.”