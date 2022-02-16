Woman who died in A76 crash ‘will be sadly missed’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver who died in a collision involving two cars on the A76 in East Ayrshire has been identified.

Police confirmed the woman was 67-year-old Margaret Lang.

Her family released a statement on Wednesday saying: “Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved wife, mother and devoted grandmother.

“She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.”

Police were called to the scene of the collision between Crosshands and Crossroads just after midday on Friday.

A grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3 were involved in the crash and Ms Lang, who was driving the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys aged four and five who were in the car with her were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 72-year-old man driving the Vauxhall was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

At the time of the crash, his condition was described as serious.

A 66-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for about nine hours and reopened at about 9.15pm.

Sergeant Ian Thornton of the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Margaret’s family and friends at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place or who has any personal footage to contact us. Any information should be passed to officers through 101 with reference number 1277 of 11 February.”