Home News Scotland

Pensioner seriously injured in Aberdeenshire crash

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:31 am
A 67-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash near Huntly in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
A pensioner is in hospital with serious injuries after a van and a car crashed in Aberdeenshire.

The A96 near Huntly was shut for around seven hours after the incident at around 9.15am on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old driver of the Honda CR-V was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, Police Scotland said.

The driver of the Fiat Ducato van, 37, suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was in that area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to contact us.”

Police Scotland said those with information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0641 of February 16.

