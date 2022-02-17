Third person in court over death of Glasgow grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Third person in court over death of Glasgow grandfather

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 5:05 pm
Police are investigating the death of Brian Maley (Police Scotland/PA)

A third person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Glasgow grandfather.

Michael Anderson, 38, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with murdering Brian Maley.

Anderson is also accused of assault and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea during his appearance and was committed for further examination.

The body of Mr Maley, 52, was found in a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.

Maria Gardiner, 33, and James Houston, 45, have also appeared in court in connection with his death.

They faced the same court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.

They are expected to appear in court again within eight days.

