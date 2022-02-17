Family pays tribute to ‘well-liked local man’ who died in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family has paid tribute to a man who was killed after being hit by a private-hire taxi in West Lothian.

Michael Slevin, 65, suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a black Mercedes Vito on Bathgate Road outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn just after midnight on Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash but has been released pending further inquires, police have said.

Mr Slevin’s family released the following statement: “Michael was a well-liked local man and he will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.

“Our family would like to thank both the professionals and members of the public who assisted at the scene.

“We would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.”

At the time of the crash, Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.”