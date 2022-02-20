Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 8:55 am
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Dundee (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Dundee (Peter Byrne/PA)

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Dundee city centre on Friday evening, police have said.

A witness appeal has been launched after the 40-year-old woman was knocked down by a white Dacia Duster on King Street at approximately 5.30pm.

Police and paramedics were called and the woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sergeant Willie Strachan, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Dundee, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of February 18.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]