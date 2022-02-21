Connect Music Festival set to be relaunched after 14-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connect Music Festival set to be relaunched after 14-year hiatus

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 6:03 pm
The Connect Music Festival will be held at the Royal Highland Centre
T in the Park and TRNSMT organisers have announced their newest festival will be held in Edinburgh.

The Connect Music Festival will be held at the Royal Highland Centre, on the outskirts of the capital, with organisers DF Concerts and Events promising a range of bands, DJs, performers and more.

The weekend-long event is set to be held from August 26 to 28, and promoters have said the line-up will be announced later this week.

Katt Lingard, festival manager, said the company was “really excited about bringing Connect to life”.

Bestival 2013 – Day Three
Franz Ferdinand previously performed at Connect

“It’s a very unique site and it gives us a fantastic opportunity to create a truly sustainable approach to the festival experience,” she said.

There have been two Connect festivals before, in 2007 and 2008 at Inveraray Castle in Argyll, but organisers blamed high running costs and fans struggling during tough economic times for its cancellation in 2009.

Announcing the festival’s revival, Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said that “during initial planning discussions around the relaunch of Connect, we realised that we had to make some changes and to remaster the original festival proposition for today’s audiences”.

“One of the biggest considerations we had was around public transport and ensuring the event was accessible to festivalgoers from across the country,” he said.

“The Royal Highland Centre provides a purpose-built event site that is readily accessible by public transport for each of the three days.

“This not only makes it easy for festivalgoers to attend but hugely supports our ambition to deliver a more sustainable festival now and into the future.”

Previous acts to have performed at the bash include Franz Ferdinand, LCD Soundsystem, and Primal Scream.

The relaunch will not be a “traditional camping event”, but DF Concerts and Events said there would be some glamping sites and that there was a number of onsite hotels within walking distance.

