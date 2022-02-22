Man charged in connection with death of 45-year-old woman By Press Association February 22, 2022, 6:39 pm A man will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday over the death of Dawn Trusler (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh. Dawn Trusler’s body was found at a house in the capital’s Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday at about 9.30am, after Police Scotland were called to the address. Detectives have now charged a 37-year-old man in connection with the death. He is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pair admit assaulting and robbing woman who was beaten with her own shoes Highlander Grace Wyndham Goldie was TV pioneer who helped shape BBC Man accused of holding up Ellon store with firearm Man arrested and charged following reported drugs find at Shetland airport