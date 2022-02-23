Research shows just over quarter of jobs advertised for flexible working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Research shows just over quarter of jobs advertised for flexible working

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Fewer than three out of ten jobs advertised last year mentioned flexible working, research has found. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than three out of ten job vacancies being advertised in Scotland offer flexible working, research has suggested, despite the Covid pandemic bringing about the “biggest shake-up to working patterns in living history”.

Analysis of more than 340,000 job adverts carried out for the Timewise Scottish Flexible Jobs Index 2021 found that 27% mentioned flexible working options – such as working from home, part-time hours or other options.

That is up from a quarter (25%) of positions having the possibility of flexible working the previous year and 19% of positions having this pre-pandemic.

Timewise, a flexible working consultancy, first carried out the research in 2017, with 16% of jobs of Scottish jobs at that time being advertised as allowing this.

Co-founder Emma Stewart said the research showed that recruitment “remains completely out of kilter” with workers and workplaces as she added that bosses have to “accept the world of work has changed”.

According to Timewise, almost seven out of 10 (67%) of employees already have some degree of flexibility in their work – with 70% of those asked saying they want more flexibility than they currently have.

Ms Stewart said: “We’ve experienced the biggest shake-up to working patterns in living history. This is no flash-in-the-pan affair, we’ve been working differently for almost two years.

“We’ve all seen how greater flexibility can benefit people as well as the businesses they work for.

“Yet recruitment remains completely out of kilter with what’s happening in workplaces. For anyone who wants or needs flexibility most jobs are still off limits.”

She added: “It’s time employers accept the world of work has changed. Many industries are struggling with staff shortages, candidate expectations about flex are at an all-time high and that’s before we get to mounting pressure from the Scottish and UK governments to make flexible working available from ‘day one’.

“The benefits of being able to attract key talent from a much wider pool, reduce the gender pay gap as well as reducing sickness absence and improving productivity will be well worth the effort.”

