Edinburgh Castle among attractions to close as high winds hit east coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tourist hotspots in the Scottish capital are being forced to close for safety reasons as more gale-force winds sweep across the country.

A yellow weather alert for wind is in place until 3pm on Wednesday for the Lothians and Borders and parts of northern England and Ireland.

The Met Office warned gusts of 40 to 50mph are expected widely, with some as high as 60 mph in some areas.

The warnings come just days after Storm Franklin and Storm Eunice brought snow storms, strong winds and heavy rainfall to the UK, causing widespread damage and power outages.

Edinburgh Castle has closed its doors to visitors temporarily due to high winds, with more weather warnings for snow and lightning on the way for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

The blustery weather forced Edinburgh Castle to keep its doors closed to visitors on Wednesday.

Initially, staff hoped to open it if the weather improved by the afternoon but, with conditions remaining poor, the castle remained closed for the day.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the castle said: “Due to the current weather conditions not improving, the castle will now remain closed today, Wednesday 23 February.

“All ticket holders will be emailed and tickets will be refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens also closed its gates for the day, with a statement reading: “Due to high winds, the garden is closed today.

“We’ll be back open as soon as we can. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A separate yellow weather warning for snow and lightning is in place for most of Scotland from 5pm on Wednesday until 8pm the next day.

The regions affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Lothian Borders, South West Scotland, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

Weather experts said temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

Snowfall of 3-7 cm is likely at low level, with 10-20 cm falling on higher ground by Thursday morning.

The snowy showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with a “small chance” of frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, forecasters warned.