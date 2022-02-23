Edinburgh Castle among attractions to close as high winds hit east coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinburgh Castle among attractions to close as high winds hit east coast

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 3:24 pm
Edinburgh Castle has closed its doors to visitors temporarily for safety reasons due to strong winds battering the Scottish capital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tourist hotspots in the Scottish capital are being forced to close for safety reasons as more gale-force winds sweep across the country.

A yellow weather alert for wind is in place until 3pm on Wednesday for the Lothians and Borders and parts of northern England and Ireland.

The Met Office warned gusts of 40 to 50mph are expected widely, with some as high as 60 mph in some areas.

The warnings come just days after Storm Franklin and Storm Eunice brought snow storms, strong winds and heavy rainfall to the UK, causing widespread damage and power outages.

Edinburgh Castle has closed its doors to visitors temporarily due to high winds, with more weather warnings for snow and lightning on the way for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

The blustery weather forced Edinburgh Castle to keep its doors closed to visitors on Wednesday.

Initially, staff hoped to open it if the weather improved by the afternoon but, with conditions remaining poor, the castle remained closed for the day.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the castle said: “Due to the current weather conditions not improving, the castle will now remain closed today, Wednesday 23 February.

“All ticket holders will be emailed and tickets will be refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens also closed its gates for the day, with a statement reading: “Due to high winds, the garden is closed today.

“We’ll be back open as soon as we can. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A separate yellow weather warning for snow and lightning is in place for most of Scotland from 5pm on Wednesday until 8pm the next day.

The regions affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Lothian Borders, South West Scotland, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

Weather experts said temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

Snowfall of 3-7 cm is likely at low level, with 10-20 cm falling on higher ground by Thursday morning.

The snowy showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with a “small chance” of frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, forecasters warned.

