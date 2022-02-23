Man accused of killing Edinburgh woman Dawn Trusler appears in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh has appeared in court.

Joseph Cummings appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to face three charges, including the murder of Dawn Trusler.

He made no plea. The 37-year-old was committed for further examination and has been remanded in custody.

Ms Trusler’s body was found at a house in the capital’s Stenhouse Gardens North, Saughton, on Monday at about 9.30am, after Police Scotland were called to the address.

Cummings, of Edinburgh, also faces charges against the Police and Fire Reform Act and the Criminal Justice and Licensing Act.

He is set to appear again before the court within the next eight days.