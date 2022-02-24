Man critical after being stabbed in attempted murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a critical condition in hospital with stab wounds following an attack in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report that a man had been seriously injured in an assault on Kingsacre Road in the King’s Park area at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detectives are appealing for information after an attempted murder on a 23-year-old man in Kings Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.https://t.co/1WVRRQ515y pic.twitter.com/kmhJDD8q1d — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 24, 2022

Detective Inspector Iain Sneddon said: “Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries into this attempted murder to establish the exact circumstances and trace whoever is responsible for this attack. We are following a number of lines of inquiry at this time.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Kingsacre Road last night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist police inquiries to contact us through 101 with reference number 3155.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”