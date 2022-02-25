Pensioner killed in West Lothian crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 78-year-old man who died in a crash in West Lothian has been named.

Archie Livingstone, from Harthill, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Harthill Road in Blackridge on Monday.

The crash happened at about 9.40am and involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.

The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution, police said.

Mr Livingstone’s family said: “Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“We would like to thank anyone who stopped at the scene to assist, as well as the police officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Dunbar Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Livingstone at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0745 of Monday, 21 February, 2022.”