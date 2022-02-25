Pensioner killed in West Lothian crash named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner killed in West Lothian crash named by police

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 7:35 pm
Archie Livingstone, 78, died at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)
A 78-year-old man who died in a crash in West Lothian has been named.

Archie Livingstone, from Harthill, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Harthill Road in Blackridge on Monday.

The crash happened at about 9.40am and involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.

The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution, police said.

Mr Livingstone’s family said: “Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“We would like to thank anyone who stopped at the scene to assist, as well as the police officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Dunbar Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Livingstone at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0745 of Monday, 21 February, 2022.”

