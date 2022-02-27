Man stable in hospital after suspected gas explosion at home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion is in a stable condition, police have confirmed.

The 33-year-old is being treated in Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being pulled from the burning property by firefighters.

Billows of smoke were seen pouring from a house in Larbert early on Saturday afternoon.

Locals nearby reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames engulf a property in Broomage Crescent, which was partially collapsed in the incident.

While 10 properties were evacuated, Police Scotland said on Sunday that most of those affected had been able to return to their homes.

We are asking people to avoid Broomage Crescent, Larbert following a reported explosion at a house at 1.40pm. We removed one man from the property and he was taken to hospital – no further casualties. We have six appliances and specialist resources still in attendance. pic.twitter.com/fkKxAMYy4d — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) February 26, 2022

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, February 26, officers were called to reports of an explosion at a house on Broomage Crescent, Larbert.

“A 33-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“Ten properties were evacuated but the majority of residents have now been able to return to their homes.”

The spokesman added: “Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”