Glasgow could be hit with strikes as union accuses council of ‘broken promises’

Strikes could hit Scotland’s biggest city again as staff are set to vote on industrial action after a union’s claim of “broken promises” in a £500 million equal pay dispute.

Unite, alongside other trade unions, has accused Glasgow City Council of reneging on previous commitments given to claimants, and is demanding the authority make payments to staff immediately.

Wendy Dunsmore, industrial officer at the union, said the council’s “broken promises to claimants, who are predominantly female, are disgraceful”.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union (Sharon Graham)

Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary, said: “It’s a scandal that thousands of workers are still awaiting cash that should have been in their pockets months ago. Instead, the claimants continue to face unnecessary delays in getting what is owed to them.”

If the strike gets backing, workers could form picket lines outside council buildings from the end of March.

Unite members being balloted include clerical and administrative workers, caterers, home carers, cleaners, janitors, car park attendants and education service workers.

The authority part-settled with thousands of women at a cost of £505 million in 2019.

But the union said, despite progress being made, around 5,000 claimants have had no settlement for the period up to March 2018, and around 18,000 are still waiting for a settlement for the period after March 2018.

A council spokesman said: “We are following the process agreed with unions at the time of the 2019 deal.

“We have made it clear we are ready to make offers on new claims – and are committed to discussing the gap period thereafter.”