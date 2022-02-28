Batman performs daring stunt on London Eye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Batman performs daring stunt on London Eye

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 11:58 am
A man dressed as Batman stands on top of the London Eye, with the newly refurbished Big Ben in the background (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A man dressed as Batman stands on top of the London Eye, with the newly refurbished Big Ben in the background (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A superhero stunt double rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the cinematic release of new film The Batman.

The Caped Crusader kept a watchful eye over the capital early on Monday morning from a high vantage point on the tourist attraction.

The Scottish performer, wearing a custom-made costume from the Dark Knight era, was harnessed to the top of a pod during the daring stunt in strong winds.

Images captured at dawn show the popular character’s silhouette, complete with his trademark cape and mask, looking at London’s skyline from 443ft (135m).

Batman – London Eye stunt
A man dressed as superhero Batman stands on a pod on the London Eye (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the background is the newly refurbished Big Ben, which had been shrouded in scaffolding and undergoing renovations since 2017.

A Mary Poppins stunt double rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

Batman – London Eye stunt
The newly refurbished Big Ben could be seen behind the stuntman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

And last summer, 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst also stood on a pod to cheer on the England football squad during the European Championship final against Italy.

The dark new Warner Bros film adaptation sees Bruce Wayne, played by British actor Robert Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld where he encounters Selina Kyle’s Catwoman and Edward Nashton, known as The Riddler.

Batman – London Eye stunt
Batman’s silhouette, complete with his trademark cape and mask, looks over London’s skyline at dawn (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pattinson, 35, follows in the footsteps of actors including Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Ben Affleck in playing the Dark Knight.

The star-studded cast, which also includes Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano, attended the film’s premiere at the BFI Imax in London’s Waterloo on Wednesday night.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal