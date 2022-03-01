Hundreds made redundant as Dawnfresh Seafoods calls in administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Hundreds made redundant as Dawnfresh Seafoods calls in administrators

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 1:23 pm
Fish processing firm Dawnfresh has called in the administrators (Alamy/PA)
Fish processing firm Dawnfresh has called in the administrators (Alamy/PA)

Hundreds of people have been left without a job after one of the country’s largest producers and processors of seafood went bust.

Administrators have been called in to Dawnfresh Seafoods, which operates seven fish farms across Northern Ireland and Scotland as well as processing facilities in Uddingston, near Glasgow, and Arbroath.

Some 200 people lost their job on Tuesday as its loss-making processing plant in Uddingston closes with immediate effect, administrators said, with 77 staff being retained to assist the joint administrators with the winding up process.

Callum Carmichael, partner at administrators FRP Advisory, said the business “has been unable to overcome very serious financial problems at the Uddingston facility”.

Dawnfresh Seafoods supplies a wide range of retail, wholesale, food service and export market clients with a fully integrated range of services, from fish processing and supply through to the creation of branded products such as RR Spink & Sons and Loch Etive.

As one of the UK’s largest producers of fish and seafood, it processes 10,000 tonnes a year across 350 product lines.

In recent years the firm had started a programme of extensive investment to upgrade its plant and systems and reduce costs, administrators said.

But the business continued to suffer from rising costs, overcapacity at the Uddingston site and cash flow problems.

Its Arbroath facility has been saved, administrators said, with all 249 jobs safe after it was sold to Lossie Seafoods Limited, as a subsidiary of Associated Seafoods Limited.

Mr Carmichael said administrators were “pleased to have secured a prompt sale of the Arbroath facility in a deal that will also preserve substantial employment in the town”.

In September last year the company announced it would spend £5 million expanding the Arbroath site, and the firm said it would shut Uddingston by the end of this year after it announced plans to move to one production site.

Its subsidiary business Dawnfresh Farming Ltd continues to trade solvently. The business is being marketed for sale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]