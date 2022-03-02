Firefighters spend five hours tackling wildfire stretching 1.5 miles

Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in the Highlands.
Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the blaze.
Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.
Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”